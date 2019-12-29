CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever dreamed of having an enormous Nerf blaster or lightsaber battle, with multiple participants?

Well, some area kids got to do exactly just that at Lamar Park located off Santa Fe St. on Sunday morning.

The Corpus Christi Joker held 2019 Dart in the Park Christmas Edition and the theme was Star Wars.

Corpus Christi Joker says he put on this event in celebration of the Star Wars movie premiering in theaters this month.

Dozens of children from all over the Coastal Bend area, and adults as well, gathered to have some unconventional fun and get some exercise in.

The Corpus Christi Joker made his appearance as Darth Joker dressed in a purple trench-coat, make-up, and a lightsaber.

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will feature the Corpus Christi Joker as Joker Wizard for the Wizarding World Of Science Event coming up on January 25, 2020, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

