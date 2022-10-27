Lizzo shoutouts the Elsik High School band at Houston concert

Lizzo attended Elsik High School in Alief, and the Mighty Ram Band was in the house!

HOUSTON — There is a whole lot of buzz about Lizzo’s hometown show here in Houston Wednesday night. There were some very special guests were in the Toyota Center crowd.

The band posted clips of them playing outside the Toyota Center and marching through the concourse Wednesday night.

It was a great night for the kids especially after Lizzo shouted them out during the show. She even talked about being in the band herself and coming to see Beyonce at the Toyota Center and shared, an inspiring message.