SAN ANTONIO — The Majestic Theater offered a rare look behind the curtain of Les Misérables before it opened September 17th.

Eleven truckloads of equipment, stage pieces and costumes from the original Broadway production were driven to San Antonio and unloaded over two days.

“The same show you saw in New York, on Broadway, you’re going to see right here in San Antonio. Right here in your back yard,” said Jack McLeod, production stage manager for Les Misérables.

The company putting on Les Misérables is made up of 86 people including the director, actors, and support staff. When they arrived they hired on an additional 150 local stage hands just to load and unload all of the equipment they brought with them.

“It truly takes a community right here at the Majestic to pull off this amazing show every night,” McLeod said

The costumes, sets and other equipment took up so much space that they had to set up rafters in the nearby Empire Theater just to store it all.

“I’ve been touring Broadway shows for 30 years,” said Mcleod. “This is definitely the biggest show I’ve ever brought into the Majestic.”

The people working behind the scenes had a brief moment in the spotlight, but the ultimate goal is that people coming to the show, don’t notice any of it at all. They only see what’s on stage.

“What we talk about with the cast is that focusing what’s inside the box, because that’s really all that the audience is gonna be aware of,” Mcleod said. “If it can’t be done perfect, let’s not do the show.”