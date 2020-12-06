LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio will reopen June 21

In honor of local healthcare workers, complimentary tickets will be donated to local organizations and their healthcare heroes.

SAN ANTONIO — LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio is ready to welcome guests back on June 21.

Families will be welcomed back to a day filled with fun signature experiences including MINILAND, LEGO® Racers: Build and Test, and LEGO® 4D Cinema.

The Ultimate Indoor LEGO Playground will also be reopened. Annual Pass Holders will get exclusive access to the playground on June 19 and June 20, before its opened to the general public on June 21.

In an effort to take extra precautions for health and safety, Discovery Center San Antonio has implemented the following:

Enhanced physical distancing measures

New limited capacity 2-hour playtime

LEGO® bricks just for families to use during playtime

Stringent cleaning protocols before each playtime

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio will also invite families to honor local healthcare workers with ticket donations. For every guest who tags the attraction in a social media post during their visit, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio will donate one ticket to a local healthcare worker from a health care partner.