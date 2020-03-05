Learn how to dance with the Rockettes

Have you always wanted to be one of the Rockettes?

TEXAS, USA — Have you always wanted to be one of the Rockettes? Do you always find yourself dancing in front of the television to their dance routines on the holidays?

If so, now is your chance to become one of the popular and beloved dance members.

Every Thursday for the foreseeable future, the Rockettes will be holding live online dance classes for those who have always wanted to dance their routine.