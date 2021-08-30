Last chance to enjoy Morgan's Wonderland's splash park this season is on Labor Day

Inspiration Island will be open through September 6. There will also be plenty of entertainment lined up for the holiday weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for somewhere to cool off this upcoming holiday weekend, Morgan's Wonderland has a busy schedule planned. It's also the last chance to enjoy the water park portion called Inspiration Island before its summer season ends.

The ultra-accessible, fully-inclusive park will kick things off on Labor Day, Monday, September 6 – with special entertainment opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Morgan's Wonderland is the world’s first theme park designed for individuals with special needs and built for everyone’s enjoyment.

The lineup on Labor Day includes an 11:30 a.m. performance of “The Adventures of Captain Inclusion Show” starring popular puppet Hartman and his sidekick, Captain Inclusion. Professor Flutterwing and his caterpillar puppet friend Dr. Kindly will also be strolling through the park, interacting with guests and posing for photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The last splash of the season is quickly approaching!💦 Plan your visit today before it's too late! For hours of operation, please visit: https://morganswonderland.com/plan-your-visit/. Posted by Morgan's Wonderland on Monday, August 23, 2021

There are big plans ahead for the fall and winter season, too.

“Even though summer vacation is over and school has resumed, Morgan’s Wonderland will continue to offer family fun on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September, October and November,” said Ron Morander, chief operating officer of Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative. “Then we’ll close our 2021 season with our More Delightful Than Frightful Halloween on Oct. 31 and another colorful and festive ‘A Wonderland Christmas’ celebration on select evenings in late November and December.”

To get the latest information about the parks’ operating schedules, admissions and special events, check out their website or call (210) 495-5888.

The facility is located at 5223 David Edwards Drive on the city's northeast side near the intersection of Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive.