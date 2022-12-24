'King and queen Tuck' | Astros star Kyle Tucker proposes to girlfriend Samantha Scott

HOUSTON — Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker is a taken man! The outfielder announced on Instagram that he is now engaged to his now-fiancée Samantha Scott.
"Soooo… this happened!" Scott said in the post.
Comments immediately flooded in congratulating the couple.
"Congratulations!" the Astros account said.
"Congratulations king and queen tuck!" teammate Alex Bregman commented.
The proposal comes fresh off the heels of the Astros winning the World Series over Philadelphia back in November.
Earlier in December, the World Series champion was selected for the All-MLB second team, along with RHP Ryan Pressly. Teammates 2B Jose Altuve, DH Yordan Alvarez and LHP Framber Valdez were selected for the first team, along with former teammate Justin Verlander.