To celebrate Texas State Parks’ 100th birthday, kids will get to fish for free this Saturday at Lake Corpus Christi State Park

Children 5 to 12 years old and families can participate in the 31st annual Kid Fish 2023 on Saturday.

MATHIS, Texas — Park rangers at Lake Corpus Chrisit State Park are hosting the 31st annual Kid Fish 2023 on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Young anglers can learn how to fish, enjoy the wonders of outdoor recreation and be a part of the Texas State Parks 100 Years Celebration.

Children, ages 5 to 12, can attend one of Kid Fish’s five free hourly fishing sessions to learn proper fishing techniques and get tips from park rangers and volunteers.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock rainbow trout for the event; thanks to a grant from the Ed Rachal Foundation, participants get to keep provided fishing rods. TPWD personnel and volunteers will staff fun, educational booths.

This special event is one of many planned for this year. To celebrate Texas State Parks’ 100th birthday, participants and their families receive free entry to the event (limit of 100 participants per session).

Registration begins at 8 a.m. the day of the event at the park front office — children must be present to register.

When the event concludes, all park visitors will be invited to fish for the newly stocked rainbow trout. Licenses are not required if fishing from the bank or piers in the park.

For more information, visit the event page or call the park at (361) 547-2635.

