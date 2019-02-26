HOUSTON — Kacey Musgraves is trending on Twitter after her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

But it’s not just her name in the headlines. Selena is back as well.

The Texas native paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano, belting out “Como La Flor,” which is the last song Selena performed at her last show the very same rodeo.

In videos posted across social media, you can hear the cheers for the very special moment.

Earlier in the day, Musgraves dropped a hint on her Instagram, sharing an image of Selena and one of Elvis from the rodeo.

The “Como La Flor” performance was toward the end of Musgraves' set.

"Selena was definitely there in spirit n Probably sending a message to her buffy...cuz she knew her sister was there in the audience n the anniversary from the last concert from the astrodome in 1995 is tomorrow﻿," commented one fan on YouTube.

Musgraves then wrapped up with "High Horse" and then rode off on a horse.

By the way, here's Selena's performance of the same song from Feb. 26, 1995 at the rodeo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwZTgDjRLM0 It is highly regarded as one of the most iconic rodeo performances of all time.