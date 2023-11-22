Judas Priest announces tour dates, including two in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Hard-hitting heavy metal band and San Antonio favorite Judas Priest just announced two dates in San Antonio this November on their North American tour, '50 Heavy Metal Years.'
The show will be at San Antonio’s new Tech Port Arena on November 22-23.
Rob Halford and company are celebrating their 50th anniversary again on this tour featuring Queensryche as openers, which is being fueled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career, ‘Firepower,’ which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200.
“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back," said Rob Halford.
Halford, as well as the rest of Judas Priest band members Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.
"Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine, we are celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years,” said Glenn Tipton.
Tickets will go on sale to the this Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or over the phone at (800) 514-3849.
Few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest.
FALL 2022 U.S Tour dates:
- October 13 in Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale
- October 15th in Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
- October 16 in Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway
- October 18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans
- October 19 in Wikes Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza October 21 in Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center
- October 22 in Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre
- October 24 in Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
- October 25 in Waukegan, IL @ Genesee Theatre
- October 27 in Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center Theater
- October 29 in Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center Moline
- October 30 in Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Event Center
- November 1 in Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
- November 2 in Rapid City, SD @ The Monument
- November 7 in Ontario, CA @ Toyota Center
- November 8 in Tucson, AZ @ TCC Arena
- November 10 in Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center
- November 12 in Park City (Wichita), KS @Hartman Arena
- November 13 in St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
- November 15 in Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
- November 17 in Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
- November 18 in Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Canes River Center
- November 20 in Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
- November 22 & 23 in San Antonio, TX @ Tech Port Center & Arena
- November 25 in Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
- November 26 in Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street
- November 28 in Edinburg, TX @ Burt Ogden Arena
- November 29 in Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall