Judas Priest announces tour dates, including two in San Antonio

One of heavy metal’s all-time greats, Judas Priest, is celebrating their 50th anniversary with the launch of a new North American fall tour.

SAN ANTONIO — Hard-hitting heavy metal band and San Antonio favorite Judas Priest just announced two dates in San Antonio this November on their North American tour, '50 Heavy Metal Years.'

The show will be at San Antonio’s new Tech Port Arena on November 22-23.

Rob Halford and company are celebrating their 50th anniversary again on this tour featuring Queensryche as openers, which is being fueled by the highest charting album of Priest’s career, ‘Firepower,’ which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200.

“Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back," said Rob Halford.

Halford, as well as the rest of Judas Priest band members Glenn Tipton, Ian Hill and Scott Travis will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

"Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine, we are celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years,” said Glenn Tipton.

Tickets will go on sale to the this Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at techportcenter.com or over the phone at (800) 514-3849.

Few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest.

FALL 2022 U.S Tour dates: