John Mayer to return to Austin's Moody Center in November

AUSTIN, Texas — John Mayer is set to return to the Moody Center this fall, a year and a half after he graced the center's opening weekend.

Mayer is touring North America with his "SOLO" tour with special guest JP Saxe on Monday, March 27, in Atlanta. The tour will last for the majority of the year, with the last tour date being Nov. 10 in Los Angeles.

Mayer will be once again gracing the Moody Center stage on Nov. 1. This is Mayer's second time performing on the new performing arts center stage - the first time was the inaugural weekend in April 2022.

Tickets will be available for venue pre-sale on Thursday, March 30, at 9 a.m. Central Standard Time. After the venue pre-sale, tickets for the general public will be available on March 31 at 9 a.m.

Before his stop in Austin, Mayer will be in Houston on Oct. 31, and in Dallas on Oct. 28.

The Moody Center stage will feature KISS in October and Depeche Mode in September in the months leading up to Mayer gracing the stage.

Mayer has won seven Grammy awards out of his 19 nominations. This includes Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for his song "Gravity" in 2009. He also won Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2007 for "Waiting on the World to Change," which was on his third released album "Continuum" which was released in 2006.