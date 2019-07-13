SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of the premiere of his new movie, "Phoenix, Oregon," Saturday at the 41st annual CineFestival, San Antonio-born-and-bred actor Jesse Borrego stopped by KENS 5 to discuss his career, his participation in the Alamo City film landscape and the importance of Latino storytellers in cinema.

Part of that passion is rooted in his hometown, where he believes there's a myriad of unknown stories waiting to be told.

"One of my dreams is to tell the Texas-San Antonio history, but from the San Antonio perspective," he said. "We talk about the Anglo perspective from the heros who fought at the Alamo, which I think is such a small part of what San Antonio is. We talk about the Mexican perspective and the de la Peña diaries. But we don't talk about the San Antonio perspective."

If there's one thing to take away from this conversation, which you can watch in full below, it's that Borrego views success as coming with a responsibility to make sure those stories are told.

Borrego's new dramedy, "Phoenix, Oregon," directed by Gary Lundgren, has its Texas premiere at CineFestival Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The actor got his big break on the TV show "Fame" before going on to land roles in "Blood In, Blood Out," "Con Air," "24" and various other productions on the big screen, small screen and the stage.