SAN ANTONIO — Comedian and iconic TV star, Jerry Seinfeld, will perform in San Antonio on Friday, December 6.

The multiple Emmy-winning actor has been busy recently, with projects on Netflix and a hugely popular comedy residency in New York City in 2016 and 2017.

His latest projects include the web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” and his Netflix special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.”

He brings his light-hearted and relatable comedy style for a show at the Majestic Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20 at 10:00 a.m.

