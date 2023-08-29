Jelly Roll headlining Star Party at Cowboys DanceHall

Performers include Jelly Roll, Brian Kelley, Warren Zeiders, Chase Matthew, Catie Offerman, and another who still has yet to be announced.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 1, for KJ-97’s ‘Star Party' at Cowboys Dance Hall.

The star-studded show is November 13 at Cowboys DanceHall on the northeast side of town.

Performers include Jelly Roll, Brian Kelley, Warren Zeiders, Chase Matthew, Catie Offerman, and another who still hasn't been announced.

Tickets for the Star Party go on sale this Friday, September 1, at 10 a.m.

CLICK HERE to get tickets.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.