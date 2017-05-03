Tickets for Janet Jackson's Together Again tour go on sale Friday

Fan pre-sale will be available Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Janet Jackson will be "All For You" when she hits the road next year for her "Together Again" tour.

On the list of pitstops across the county is Austin, where Jackson will perform at the Moody Center on June 4, 2023, with special guest Ludacris.

Those who are part of the fan pre-sale will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m.

Austin is the last Texas city to have the singer perform in, with stops in Houston and Dallas the two days before. The Moody Center is located on the University of Texas at Austin's campus at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive.

Janet Jackson last performed in Austin in 2017 during her State of the World tour.