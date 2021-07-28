It's Waterpark Day! | Have you been to all of them in the San Antonio area?

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio is home to some major theme parks, but there are plenty of water park options, too – in addition to lots of splash pads – around the area. Since it's National Waterpark Day – and in case you're interested in taking a staycation soon – let's run down what's out there:
- Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels offers several water rides.
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas doubles as an amusement park and water park.
- SeaWorld San Antonio's Aquatica is described as a "tropical paradise next to SeaWorld" that offers water rides "from serene to extreme."
- Pearsall Park is known for its extensive playground, but it also has two splash pads.
- The Park at Pearl has a splash pad for kids right near the food court.
- Morgan's Wonderland is a 25-acre non-profit accessible theme park for guests of all ages and abilities – and is home to Morgan's Inspiration Island, which opened in 2017. TIME Magazine named it on the 2018 "World's Greatest Places."
- Splashtown San Antonio has been around since 1985 and is open seven days a week. It offers "dive-in" movies. You can watch a movie while floating in their wave pool. You can also buy tickets for just the movie.
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa has a lazy river, some water slides and even a man-made beach area. You can buy a day pass to check out the River Bluff Water Experience without having to spend the night.
Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort And Spa has water slides, too.