SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio-based fans of legendary tenor, Andrea Bocelli can enjoy the sweet sounds of his classic arias this December.

The Italian singer shared that he will make several stops on his December 2019 tour, including Las Vegas, New York City, and San Antonio.

Bocelli will perform on Wednesday, December 11, at the AT&T Center/

Concert-goers can purchase tickets to the event on April 1.

Citi Card members can purchase presale tickets on March 25.