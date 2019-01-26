SAN ANTONIO — It’s been 10 years since the King of Pop passed away, but in his absence inspired fans such as Raul Christopher Riojas have been faithful in keeping his legacy alive on stages all over the city.

“I entered a dance contest as Michael Jackson when I was a kid,” Riojas said. “When the music came on, and the crowd got loud, I knew right then, ‘This is it.' And it fit like a glove.”

Some of Riojas's earliest strides in his moonwalking shoes were in downtown San Antonio at Market Square, where he often performs for crowds with a crew of background dancers.

After 25 years of dance experience, Riojas chose to revamp his performance portrayal of the pop icon. He joined forces with his marketing director and co-performer, Timothy “Timstuh” Campbell, to create the Michael Jackson Remixed show.

Every intricate detail of the production is the fruit of a grass roots grind that Campbell calls “old fashioned hustlepreneurship.”

“From running our own website, hand-cutting tickets, selling our own tickets, we did it all by straight hustle with no sponsorship,” Campbell said. “Now, we have sponsorship like Trader’s Village supporting the show, but it was very challenging to get this far.”

The remixed tribute show landed a spot at Performing Arts San Antonio on Saturday at 8 p.m., featuring all the popular moves M.J. fans remember... coupled with some new school dance trends.

Riojas and Campbell look forward to the bright possibilities of taking Michael Jackson Remixed on tour, and even introducing it to an international audience soon.

“We definitely want to give back through this show,” Campbell said. “We’re looking for other sponsors to partner with us to take it to the next level.”