SAN ANTONIO — Palm 91 will take your Instagramming to the next level.

The picture room opens Wednesday at 1120 East Commerce Street east of downtown San Antonio.

Pets are even allowed to join in on the fun.

KENS 5 couldn't help but snap a few selfies in the creative space Wednesday morning.

Tickets are $25 per person and $10 per pet.

Texas was marked the number one most Instagrammable state by Big Seven travel.

