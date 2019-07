SAN ANTONIO — Ingram Park Mall is hosting a "Descendants 3" event on Saturday, July 20 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

Kids will be able to take part in multiple activities from craft projects to face painting. The event will be stationed near the Dillard's Court.

"Descendants 3" airs Friday, August 2 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel. Simon Malls has collaborated with the network to host the family-friendly launch event.