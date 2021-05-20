Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to San Antonio in November

Guests will be able to literally step into the work of artist Vincent Van Gogh in the new exhibit coming to the Alamo City on November 18th.

SAN ANTONIO — A unique new exhibit is coming to San Antonio that follows the recent trend of immersive experiences offered to guests.

The 360-degree digital art experience takes visitors on a journey through the artist's masterpiece paintings. His works of art will be projected over 500,000 cubic feet and will include more than 60,000 frames of video and more than 90,000,000 pixels, according to the exhibit's website.

Organizers say there will be social distance and COVID-19 prevention policies in place at the exhibit. Those include touchless ticket-taking, temperature checks upon arrival, hand sanitizer stations, social distancing markers throughout the venue, and digitally projected social distancing circles on the gallery floors.