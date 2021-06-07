'I was the problem' Liam Payne blames himself for the end of engagement with Maya Henry

San Antonio Native Maya Henry and One Direction star Liam Payne have ended their engagement, according to multiple sources.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Native Maya Henry and One Direction star Liam Payne have ended their engagement, according to multiple sources including a podcast.

US Magazine said Payne confirmed he was single during an episode of "The Diary of the CEO" podcast.

In the podcast, Payne said he blames himself for the ending of the relationship and has a 'pattern' when it comes to relationships.

“I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships,” Payne said.

Payne said he needs to work on himself before he puts himself on to others. Payne said he was not giving the best version of himself to others when it came to relationships.

Payne and Henry got engaged in 2020 after dating for two year, according to TMZ.