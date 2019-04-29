SAN ANTONIO — Academy Award-nominated actor Hugh Jackman is coming to San Antonio as part of his 2019 world tour.

Monday, Jackman announced 10 dates in October - including San Antonio's concert date - had been added to the world tour.

The Golden Globe and Tony Award-winner will perform at the AT&T Center on October 15. Tickets for San Antonio's show go on sale Friday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

The multi-talented entertainer announced his "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour on Thursday, which will feature Jackman singing songs from "The Greatest Showman," ''Les Miserables" and Broadway musicals, among other selections. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour starts in Europe, officially kicking off in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, 2019. He will play two shows at The O2 Arena in London.

The North American leg begins June 18 in Houston and he will perform twice at both New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.

Click to view the rest of Hugh Jackman's tour dates.