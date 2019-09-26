SAN ANTONIO — Starting Friday, September 27, SeaWorld San Antonio will have both family-friendly Halloween fun and spookier options for teens and adults at the annual Howl-O-Scream and Spooktacular.

Young guests can enjoy Spooktacular, which features fun shows and attraction for the whole family. New this year is the Sesame Street Halloween Parade featuring all the Sesame Street favorite characters.

Then, at night, Howl-O-Scream takes over for frightening scares around every corner.

For parents who want to enjoy Howl-O-Scream without the young children, SeaWorld is offering Spook-Camp-ular, a safe place for kids to have fun while their parents enjoy night-time scares. The camp is available from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Howl-O-Scream evenings, and offers games, crafts, animal presentations and snacks. Prices start at $30.

Spooktacular and How-O-Scream run through Oct. 27, 2019.

