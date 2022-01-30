How Fiesta is keeping San Antonio's heritage alive

Many San Antonians know the basics about fiesta but what about more specific details. Put your fiesta facts knowledge to the test and impress your friends.

Many San Antonians know the basics of Fiesta, such as helping local charities by growing their medal collections and dressing in bright, festive colors. But what about more specific knowledge? Here's 10 reasons you should brag to your friends about fiesta.

Although we're still two months away, San Antonians have plenty of reasons to count down until the city's rich history and culture come alive during the iconic 11-day event beginning March 31.

Fiesta San Antonio will return this year with fan favorites Fiesta Flambeau and Battle of Flowers after canceling in 2021 when only a limited number of events were celebrated back in June due to COVID-19.

The Battle of Flowers, the largest parade in fiesta, used horse-drawn carriages and bicycles decorated with flowers in the first parade. There was also floats carrying children dressed as flowers with participants throwing blossoms at one another.

San Antonio residents decided to honor the heroes of the Alamo and Battle of San Jacinto by creating the first Battle of Flowers event in 1891.

Present day, more than 2.5 million people attend Fiesta San Antonio every year, according to an economic impact study done in 2017 by the UTSA Center for Community and Business Research.

Fiesta San Antonio has nine Official Fiesta Royalty members . Each member is supported by her/his respective Participating Member Organization to support charitable activities benefitting the San Antonio community.

After the success of Battle of the Flowers more events were added each year to include a carnival, balls and coronations of "royalty."

The official kick-off of Fiesta San Antonio is called "Fiesta Fiesta" held on the first Thursday of Fiesta. The event is free and takes place at Hemisfair Park in Downtown San Antonio.

Years vary with the amount of events available filled with free, family-friendly and even pet-friendly festivities. This year fiesta brings over 100 events. Past years range between 105 to 120 events.

Since 1891, Fiesta San Antonio has only been canceled 7 times.

Preparation : Food, fashion and night lights

Travel the globe

Some San Antonio participants will begin preparations months in advance as lots of time, coordination, and energy are needed as the event draws nearer.

NIOSA (Night in Old San Antonio) is a four-night festival celebrating the city's diverse culture with 14 culturally themed areas filled with food, drinks, entertainment, souvenir booths and more.

The culturally themed areas include French, German, Mexican, Irish, Chinese, American and more. Below is a list:

Arneson Theatre

China Town

Clown Alley

French Quarter

Froggy Bottom

Frontier Town

Haymarket

Irish Flats

Main Street USA

Mexican Market

Mission Trail

Sauerkraut Bend

South of the Border

Villa Espana

Fabulous Foods

NIOSA is known as the top fundraiser for historic preservation in the nation, according to their website.

Sparkle and kick your heels

Fiesta is all about style. If you're looking for a runway show look no further than some fiesta coronation gowns. These show-stopping gowns will be worn by girls complete with crowns and intricate trains during the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Creation of the gowns take several months from August to February adding up to around 150,000 hours of work. Last year, the gowns were displayed at the Witte Museum after the parades were canceled due to COVID-19 but are returning this year.

Light up the night

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade is internationally known as "America's Largest Illuminated Night Parade" attracting more than 750,000 street spectators, according to their website.

Residents have the option to reserve a spot along the parade route beginning at Broadway and Grayson ending at Martin and Santa Rosa Street.

The night parade is filled with school organizations, military, popular folklórico dancers and more marching in their illuminated attire.