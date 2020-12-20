How to rent a private movie theater for you and your family, friends 🍿

"The popularity of this has just been off the charts."

SAN ANTONIO — If you've ever dreamed of having a movie theater to yourself, or sharing it with up to 20 of your closest friends, your dream can now become reality.

Santikos Entertainment is renting private auditoriums for up to 20 guests, with classics like "The Grinch" starting at $75. But if you're wanting to see a new film, like "Wonder Woman," they're offering it for $175.

"The popularity of this has just been off the charts. People are saying they want it and they’re excited about it," said Executive Director of Marketing and Sales Andrew Brooks.

When the promotion first started, it was only available at select Santikos locations. Now, you can book a private auditorium at:

Palladium

Casa Blanca

Embassy

Cibolo

Mayan

Northwest

Galaxy

We asked Brooks how long this promotion is expected to stick around. He told KENS 5, "We’re excited to offer it as long as the community wants it." For now, it's set to run through January. And if you do want to rent an auditorium, you'll need to book it at least a day in advance.

Because of COVID-19, things do look a little different. But Santikos says they’re doing everything they can to help eliminate the potential spread.

"We are cleaning, we are sanitizing. We’re powered by healthy staff and we’re all getting tested weekly for COVID-19," said Brooks.

He also told KENS 5 they're the only movie theater in the world that tests its employees weekly. "We actually helped set the guidelines for NATO, the National Association of Theater Owners, on how theaters across the country can open responsibility," said Brooks.

If you're really looking to enjoy the fun, Brooks also mentioned their party packages, where you can rent out bowling lanes, the arcade and laser tag while also grabbing a drink or meal. Of course, there are safety precautions in place like wearing gloves when playing games. But Santikos says the rules are in place so you can feel safe, while still having fun.

"Why not come out and rent a private auditorium? Get this incredible experience like you can get nowhere else, and have a safe and good time," said Brooks.

For more information on how to book an auditorium, click here.