Who is Houston's 5-time Grammy winner Robert Glasper?

Glasper was up for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.”

HOUSTON — Before the opening credits of the Grammy Awards Sunday on KHOU 11 one of Houston's own was already a winner.

Jazz, R&B pianist, producer and songwriter Robert Glasper was nominated for best R&B album and best-engineered album for his 2022 release of “Black Radio III.” Glasper was up against Mary J. Blige's "Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Chris Brown's "Breezy (Deluxe)," Lucky Daye's "Candydrip," and PJ Morton's "Watch the Sun."

In the end, Glasper took home the coveted and prestigious gramophone.

In the category of best-engineered album, Glasper was not a winner, but one out of two ain't bad!

Glasper has been nominated for 12 Grammys and he is now a five-time winner, according to grammy.com. His first nomination came in 2009 when he was nominated for the best urban/alternative performance for “All Matter.”

Glasper has likely worked with one of your favorite artists since he’s been in the booth with Snoop Dog, Mos Def, Common, Ledisi, Jill Scott, The Roots, Lupe Fiasco, Norah Jones and the list goes on for miles.

Before Glasper became the Robert Glasper he is today, he went to school with another Houston legend: Queen Bey herself.

“You know, me and Beyonce went to school together,” Glasper told KHOU 11 anchor Ron Treviño. “We went to the high school for performing arts at the same time. I’m older than she is, I was a senior when she was a freshman. She’s like my little sister.”

Glasper said he credits his love for music to his late mother, Yvette Glasper, who was a popular singer in Houston.

"I’m in music because of her. I’m mean, literally, she trotted me around Houston when I was 2 years old -- 1-year-old,” Glasper said. “My whole life going to rehearsals, going to shows.”

Now five GRAMMYs deep, we can hardly wait to see what Glasper does next.