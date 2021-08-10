Renaissance, air show, art festival and more — it's a big festival weekend around Houston

And the weather should cooperate, too!

HOUSTON — It's a big festival weekend around the Houston area and we've got your rundown of everything going on! Whether you want to head to the Renaissance Festival, Wings over Houston Airshow, Greek Festival or Bayou City Arts Festival, there's something for everyone!

Texas Renaissance Festival

A tradition continues in the Houston area this year. It's the Texas Renaissance Festival opens Saturday, October 9, for its 47th year.

The festival encompasses 70 acres in Grimes County, plenty of space for you to track down staples including turkey legs, jousting and live music.

KHOU 11's Brandi Smith spent a day earlier this week out at the festival. You can see her preview below.

It's open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sunday through Nov. 28.

Here's a map to get there.

Original Greek Festival

The Greek Festival also took a break last year because of COVID, but organizers have it back this year.

It's underway now. The four-day event highlights Greek culture and brings families together in the process.

KHOU's Xavier Walton spent the day at the Greek Festival and has this preview of the event.

It's underway now. Today, it's open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Wings over Houston air show

The Wings Over Houston Airshow returns to Ellington Airport this weekend. It's an annual Houston tradition, and has been for 37 years.

The outdoor event will include performances by two headliners, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

It will be in town from Oct. 9 - 10.

According to organizers, the Thunderbirds’ new show sequence now follows seven distinct themes focused on evoking crowd emotion as well as gradually showcasing the complexity of the maneuvers.

Fans can also expect to see a new maneuver, Rapid Recovery, along with other modified maneuvers showcasing precision flying and combat capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon.

Bayou City Arts Festival

It's a Houston staple back for another year. The Bayou City Arts Festival is happening in downtown Houston, with something for everyone.