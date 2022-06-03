“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" premieres on HBO at 6 p.m., featuring a Michigan native as Magic Johnson.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — In May 2021, 13 ON YOUR SIDE brought you the story of Quincy Isaiah, who snagged a role as Magic Johnson in HBO’s series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty."

Now, the series is finally hitting screens Sunday evening to chronicle the story of the Los Angeles Lakers. The story follows both the personal and professional lives of the team throughout the '80s, boasting a star-studded cast including John C. Reilly, Jason Segel, Adrien Brody and Sally Field.

Isaiah, a Muskegon native, was living in Hollywood when he auditioned for the part, not expecting to be cast for the role. After nearly 200 auditions that left him frustrated, he finally scored his big break.

Isaiah's mother Dolores Crosby said she and some of Isaiah's family flew out to LA for the premier last week. She said that even before he landed this role, there were clues that Isaiah would do great things.

"Some people chase their dreams forever or takes a while for them to do it. But he was able to land his in you know, a shorter amount of time," Crosby said. "We're grateful for all the support and we feel it. Believe me, we feel the love and support coming from from home. We try to be grateful to God for, you know, what he's putting in our way and we're just, you know, move forward and keep it moving in that direction."

To prepare for the role, Isaiah said he’s done research on Magic Johnson, practiced basketball and worked out. With two years of delays due to the pandemic, he said he's had plenty of time to delve into the character.

Isaiah studied at Kalamazoo College, where he graduated in 2017. He originally studied engineering and business before changing his major to theater after encouragement from professors.

Now, it seems that hard work is paying off.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” premiers Sunday at 6 p.m. on HBO. To learn more about the series, click here.

