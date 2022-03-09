Happy 30th Birthday to Six Flags Fiesta Texas!

The popular San Antonio theme park has a new valet service and fireworks – lots of fireworks for the spring. And another new coaster is set to open this summer.

SAN ANTONIO — Monday marks Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ 30thThe popular theme park honored the special occasion with performers and special guests from the park's original opening cast anniversary. The popular theme park honored the special occasion with performers and special guests from the park's original opening cast at noon.

Fiesta Texas opened on March 14, 1992, on the city's northwest side, near I-10 and La Cantera. Confetti cannons and pyrotechnics were all part of the festivities with the Rockville High School Marching Band on hand to ring in the milestone moment at the park's Texas State Square near the front gate.

The park is open daily through March 20 and will be open again March 26-27 for the spring. Every Saturday night in March, the park is having its 'Spring Blast' fireworks at park closure.

Park officials have shared some updates on a new rollercoaster, Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger, coming this summer. It features three 21-passenger trains as riders reach a height of 15 stories.

"Crews 'topped off' Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger. This moment marks the installation of the cliffhanger hold element and the completion of the highest section of track," an email said. "This construction tradition includes several flags attached to the piece of track to celebrate the milestone."





Six Flags is also now offering a brand-new valet service at the front gate.

"Simply hop out of your car and head inside for your fill of thrills—we'll handle the rest," an email said about the new offering. "Pre-purchase your valet parking online for the best, most seamless experience."