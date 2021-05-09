Halloween in springtime: Paranormal experience opening tonight

"Paranormal Cirque" offers San Antonio a spooky experience in April and May.

SAN ANTONIO — Fans of the spooky macabre in San Antonio are getting the chance to indulge in a Halloween-like experience right now thanks to visiting “Cirque Italia.”

“We take all of the general elements that you would typically think of for a circus show and we put that kind of horror spin on it,” said Paranormal Cirque’s General Manager Benjamin Holland.

“We’ve got acrobats that are zombies and magicians that are vampires,” he said.

The performers at Cirque Italia are catering to a specific audience. It’s safe to say this show is not for everyone. The show is rated R, they are not allowing children under 13, 13-to-17 are allowed, but only with adult supervision.

Holland says he believes Paranormal Cirque will draw a crowd.

“People have been cooped up in their houses for like, a year now. There’s nothing to go out and do, there’s nothing to go out and see,” Holland said. “That’s what we’re trying to provide here. We’re trying to give people something that they can look forward to.”

This is not the first year the circus has set up outside Ingram Park Mall, but Holland says there is plenty of new things to see, including a haunted maze that guests can go through on their way in.

“It looks amazing, like honestly amazing,” he said. “We have plenty of places for people to hide and jump out and scare you.”

Holland credits their staff and procedures with the fact that, although they have been touring for the past 10 months. They have not had a single coronavirus infection.

“Everything is sanitized constantly, before after and during every show,” he said. “Every chair, every floor, every handrail, everything.”

He says that makes it the perfect place to forget about the horrors of the outside world and focus on those within.

“If you want it to be Halloween all-year-round, then this is the place to be,” he said.

Supernatural Cirque is located in the parking lot of Ingram Park Mall at 6301 NW Loop 410 and is running from April 29 through May 9, 2021