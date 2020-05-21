From appearances from moguls, movie stars and more, H-E-B and friends sent a special message to the class of 2020.

BRYAN, Texas — It'll still be a while before anyone can attend go to anything resembling a party, but at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, H-E-B made the most of a less-than-ideal situation for 2020 graduates with a live streamed grad party on YouTube.

KAGS caught the highlights.

With a greeting from H-E-B President and COO, Craig Boyan saying, congratulations, the live event began in full swing.

It is safe to say the stream was a lone star studded affair.

From mogul, Mark Cuban, to stars like Chuck Norris and Eva Longoria, the speakers were all Texans and all proud of Texas seniors.

Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys told graduates to, “enjoy this special day and celebrate your accomplishments with family and friends.”

Really, all the messages had their own unique twang, including that of artist Koe Woetzel.

He said, “the ups and downs are inevitable but, great things do await the class of 2020.”

There was also some tradition sprinkled into the festivities, with a band playing pomp and after H-E-B's greeting.

Through the tradition, though, was a lot of celebration.

2020 has already been a hard year for a lot of folks, and through all the fun, the grocery chain and their famous friends just wanted to give Texas graduates the experience they know they deserved.

As Houston Texans player, Justin Reid noted, “it’s the end of a chapter, but the beginning of a totally new journey.”