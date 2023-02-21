Guns N' Roses announce 2023 tour with stop in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to the Jungle!
Guns N' Roses are back on the road for a massive 2023 world tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall, including two stops in Texas.
They will be here in town on Tuesday, September 26, at the Alamodome, then two nights later in Houston at Minute Maid Park.
The tour features guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan and singer Axl Rose backed by guitarist Richard Fortus, drummer Frank Ferrer, keyboardist Dizzy Reed and second keyboardist Melissa Reese.
Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 22 at 10 a.m. on the Nightrain, their fan website.
If you are not currently a member of Nightrain, you can check out their Nightrain packages here.
Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour Dates
- Jun. 05 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon
- Jun. 09 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
- Jun. 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
- Jun. 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
- Jun. 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
- Jun. 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
- Jun. 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
- Jun. 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
- Jul. 03 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
- Jul. 05 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO
- Jul. 08 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
- Jul. 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
- Jul. 13 - Paris, France - La Defense
- Jul. 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
- Jul. 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
- Jul. 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
- Aug. 05 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
- Aug. 08 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau
- Aug. 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- Aug. 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- Aug. 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park
- Aug. 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
- Aug. 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park
- Aug. 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- Sep. 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Sep. 03 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
- Sep. 06 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
- Sep. 09 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium
- Sep. 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
- Sep. 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
- Sep. 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- Sep. 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium
- Sep. 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome
- Sep. 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park
- Oct. 01 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium
- Oct. 08 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
- Oct. 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field
- Oct. 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. on gunsnroses.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition merchandise & more.