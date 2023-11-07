Grupo Frontera announce San Antonio show

The band is from Edinburg, Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — The South Texas group Grupo Frontera have announced a show right here in San Antonio this summer.

The guys are scheduled to perform a show at the Freeman Coliseum on August 25 at 8 p.m. The band is from Edinburg, and includes Adelaido "Payo" Solis III, Juan Javier Cantú, Julian Peña Jr., Alberto “Beto” Acosta, Carlos Guerrero, and Carlos Zamora.In May 2023, the band got its first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with a collaboration with Bad Bunny titled "Un x100to."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 14 at ticketmaster.com, according to an Instagram post by the Freeman Coliseum.

For a list of other shows they are performing, visit the ticketmaster website.

