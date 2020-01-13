SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento is once again rooting for a win for native Greta Gerwig, nominated for the second time by the Academy Awards. Her film Little Women was nominated for best adapted screenplay and best picture by the Academy Awards.

In 2018, Gerwig's film Lady Bird was nominated in five categories. That time around, Gerwig was telling her own story — a coming-of-age story based in her hometown Sacramento. With Saoirse Ronan as the lead actress, Lady Bird captured the hearts of Sacramentans and film critics.

This time Gerwig captured hearts with her adaptation of another story of strong-willed and independent women. The 92nd Annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Louisa May Alcott’s Story, first published in two volumes in 1868, has been re-adapted time and again. But as the New York Times writes, Gerwig’s adaptation is “’Little Women’ for a new era” with characters who are, “ambitious, angry and they have agency.”

Rotten Tomatoes seems to agree — giving the film a 95% on the Tomatometer and 92% audience score based on more than 11,000 viewers.

The film reunites Gerwig with actress Saoirse Ronan who plays lead character Jo March. Ronan was also the lead in Lady Bird, where she played the character who the film derives its name from.

In 2018 Gerwig’s iconic Sacramento film, Lady Bird was nominated for five awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Gerwig was the first female in eight years to be nominated for the Director category. At that time only five women had ever been nominated and only one had ever won.

RELATED:

At end of the day, Lady Bird took home no Oscars in 2018. However, the film did win Best Screenplay at the 2018 Film Independent and two Golden Globes (Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy), among several other top awards.

Late in 2019, Little Women made the Motion Picture Academy’s shortlist for Music (Original Score) and Makeup and Hairstyling.

The shortlist only shared the films in the following categories:

Documentary Feature

Documentary short subject

International Feature Film

Makeup and hairstyling

Music (original Score)

Music (original song)

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Visual Effects

For the second consecutive year, the Oscars will not have a host. In 2019, the show went a host for the first time since 1989. Comedian Kevin Hart was originally slated to host but backed out two days after the Academy made the announcement.

Her partner, Noah Baumbach, was also nominated for best original screenplay and best picture for the film Marriage Story.

RELATED:

WATCH ALSO: Greta Gerwig wrote 'Little Women' before shooting 'Lady Bird' in Sacramento