Twitter reacts to Lizzo's reference to Bissonnet at the Grammys

Lizzo grew up in Houston, and during her Grammy performance in 2023, sang her song, 'Special,' which includes a Bissonnet reference.

LOS ANGELES — There was a lot of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards in 2023, and that included a well-traveled road when Lizzo performed live.

Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her song "About Damn Time" and "Special" to a worldwide audience at the show on Sunday. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.

Woke up this morning to somebody in a video

Talking about something I posted in a video

If it wasn't me then would you even get offended? Or

Is it just because I'm Black and heavy? Y'all don't hear me though

I've been the same since I've been driving slow on Bissonnet...

When she made reference to Bissonnet, Twitter responded.

Having a spiritual moment while @lizzo takes us to church down Bissonnet #Grammys2023 — Paige Sellers (@paigeinpearls) February 6, 2023

Lizzie is cutting UP!! One time for Bissonnet❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 — Pure H O N E Y 🍯✨ (@ElleDotKay) February 6, 2023

lizzo singing, “i’ve been the same since i’ve been drivin slow on bissonnet” was so personal to me but also this mural being on bissonnet too like 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4m7YQKwRVi — leslie 🇲🇽✨ (@blessedwsophia) February 6, 2023

The Bissonnet Baddie — The Doll (@RethicKulous1) February 6, 2023

Bissonnet just got named dropped at the Grammys lol iykyk — J. (@therealMVP_) February 6, 2023

Even KHOU 11 Managing Editor Bill Bishop caught it.

Never thought I’d hear Bissonnet on the Grammys. But, Lizzo brings it home. #khou11 — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) February 6, 2023

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, went to Alief Elsik High School. The singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist also went to the University of Houston.