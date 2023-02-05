Twitter reacts to Lizzo's reference to Bissonnet at the Grammys

LOS ANGELES — There was a lot of Houston flavor to the Grammy Awards in 2023, and that included a well-traveled road when Lizzo performed live.
Lizzo, who grew up in Houston, belted out her song "About Damn Time" and "Special" to a worldwide audience at the show on Sunday. It included these lines from "Special," making reference to Bissonnet Street.
Woke up this morning to somebody in a video
Talking about something I posted in a video
If it wasn't me then would you even get offended? Or
Is it just because I'm Black and heavy? Y'all don't hear me though
I've been the same since I've been driving slow on Bissonnet...
When she made reference to Bissonnet, Twitter responded.
Even KHOU 11 Managing Editor Bill Bishop caught it.
Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, went to Alief Elsik High School. The singer, songwriter, rapper and flutist also went to the University of Houston.
