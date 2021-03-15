Grammy Awards off to uniquely Houston start

Houstonians Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce and Blue Ivy won Grammy Awards, and one award was presented by fellow Houstonian Lizzo.

HOUSTON — The Grammy Awards had a lot of Houston representation Sunday night, with the first televised award having strong local connections.

The award was for Best New Artist, and it was being presented by Houston superstar Lizzo. And the Grammy went to fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion.

The 26-year-old became just the fifth rapper to win the award, which she accepted in person on the outdoor stage Sunday night, tearing up before she even began talking.

The award was the first one handed out during the telecast, but Megan Thee Stallion had already won a Grammy earlier Sunday for “Savage,” her hit that features Beyoncé.

The song is also nominated for best rap song and record of the year.

She beat out fellow nominees Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, D Smoke, Doja Cat and Kaytranada.

Before the show even began, another couple of Houstonians – Beyonce and her daughter, Blue Ivy Carter – were awarded Grammys.

During the show’s pre-ceremony, they won best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” making 9-year-old Blue Ivy the second youngest person to win a Grammy and brings Beyoncé steps closer to becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

For Beyonce, that was her 25th Grammy win. She was nominated in nine total categories.