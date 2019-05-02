SAN ANTONIO — "Be Internet Awesome!" are the three works Google used to challenge kids Monday morning as they made their first stop of the national tour in San Antonio.

The initiative was developed to promote online safety and positive social engagement among young people. Sunset Station was transformed into an interactive launch site for local students to learn and explore new games and programs such as the trash shooter that considers on-screen user responses and shoots the fake answers away through a long cannon.

“We live more and more of our life is online, so we need to give [parents and kids] the right tools so that they do this really well,” said Aarthi Scott, Director of Emerging Trends for Google.”

There were five key tips at the center of the event: Be Internet Smart, Be Internet Alert, Be Internet Strong, Be Internet Kind, and Be Internet Brave. Each tip is featured as a series of levels in Google’s new interactive web game, Interland. As players correctly answer questions, they earn points and advance through the levels. While students play the game, they unknowingly begin to adopt the language of digital citizenship and take on the mindsets of problem solvers and forward thinkers. A handful of middle school students told KENS5 about their experiences with the games, explaining that they were unaware of the many online dangers.

Scott suggested that being “Internet Awesome” is not just about being safe online by avoiding hackers, but also being a better person offline and bringing that energy into online interactions. “It’s not enough to just set new passwords,” she said. “But to bring kindness into our digital experience as well.” Several levels of Interland and the games featured at the Be Internet Awesome event addressed cyberbullying, which is reported to be one of the top four issues young people experience online regularly.

Texas House Representative Diego Bernal made an appearance and appealed to a wide-eyed assembly of excited community leaders and parents to get involved in the charge by being a part of the solution. “There is not one right way to approach [these online issues],” he said. “[Google] recognizes that so what you see are a number of different ways to approach these issues, and all of which, collectively, are effective.”

Click here for more information about Be Internet Awesome, to explore Interland, or to download free resources.