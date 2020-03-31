Are you a Disney enthusiast who wants to be $200 richer? If you said "yes", keep reading.

Reviews.org has re-opened its "Disney+ Dream Job" application. Ten people will be selected to watch Disney+ and get paid at the same time.

There are a few assignments if you're one of the lucky people chosen:

Relax. Take your mind off what’s going on outside for a few hours. Fill out the winner’s survey. Watch some shows. Spend your $200 Visa gift card on whatever you want.

"In all seriousness, we just want to give you some extra money and something entertaining to watch to help you get through the day-to-day difficulties of COVID-19," the website says.

So you've gotten to the end of the story and still haven't applied? Wow, we're impressed. Here's the link if you decide you want to throw your name in the hat.

