SAN ANTONIO — Comedian George Lopez will be in the Alamo City for two nights this August as part of his The Wall World Tour. The tour involves shows on August 9 and 10 at the Majestic Theatre. There will be shows at 7:30 and 9 p.m., according to Broadway World.

Priority pre-sale tickets became available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, and they became available to the general public Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com. You can also call 800.982.2787 to purchase tickets.

Tickets start at about $40 and go up to about $100, and VIP packages will also be available.

The 58-year-old TV and movie star was in San Antonio last year for a Thomas J. Henry event.

RELATED: Enrique Iglesias, Maroon 5, George Lopez perform at Thomas J. Henry event

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

VERIFY: Yes, Walmart Does Sell $25 Insulin Without Prescription Or Insurance

60 percent of male managers are uncomfortable mentoring women, report says

Luis Arroyo found not guilty of capital murder

San Antonio school ranks high on list of 'Best Value Colleges' in Texas