Gaming arena debuts at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO — A new type of thrill is coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas this weekend, according to a press release.

The park is debuting it's new ESIX Gaming arena and it's the first of it's kind at any amusement park in the country.

Gamers can check out a variety of different features including gaming PCs equipped with any game you want to play. There are generation gaming consoles and a 5 vs 5 competition stage where you can rent our chairs and play against your friends.

Even if you're not much of a gamer there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"When you can bring something this cool and this cutting edge to our guests it's a hallmark moment for all of us," said Jeff Filicko, Communications Manager.