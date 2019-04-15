HOUSTON — Brace yourself - it's "Game of Thrones," cumbia style!

During "Selena Night" at Houston's Axelrad Beer Garden, the DJ put the cumbia spin on the hit show's theme song.

Nadia Tamez-Robledo posted a video of the remix to Twitter, say that the "DJ at Selena night had people dancing" with the remix.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones premiered on Sunday, but some viewers returned to "Winterfell" hours before episode one was set to air.

Selena's birthday is Tuesday, April 16. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the late singer around San Antonio.

