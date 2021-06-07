🎬🍿 Free movies are back! | Here's where you can see a free flick once a month

From June through December, there are several family-friendly options. All movies will be shown again at the Tower of the Americas in downtown at sunset.

A movie under the stars near a picturesque San Antonio landmark? Sounds amazing!

Here's where you can enjoy one – for free.

Starting at sunset on Saturday, June 12, the Tower of the Americas will host "Movies in the Park" as it did prior to the pandemic. The series runs through December 11. Guests can watch a variety of films by Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more right near the 750-foot landmark along the San Antonio skyline.

Just remember to bring a blanket or some chairs and maybe even some bug spray to ward off the mosquitoes. The first movie to kick things off is a classic dating all the way back to 1994, The Lion King.

There are food and drinks available for purchase, too – but of course, feel free to bring your own refreshments.

The exact location for the Tower of the Americas is 739 East César E. Chávez Boulevard.

If you have questions, here's a number you should keep handy: (210) 223-3101. You can also follow the Tower of the Americas' Facebook page for updates.

Here's a complete schedule of the movies chosen for 2021:

June 12 – The Lion King

July 10 – Toy Story 4

August 14 – Avengers: Endgame

September 11 – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

October 9 – Aladdin

November 13 – Elf

December 11 – How the Grinch Stole Christmas