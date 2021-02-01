Free drive-in movie on Saturday night for first responders and health care workers

The Ultimate Drive-In ATX is showing "Grease" for free to those who have been working on the front lines during the pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're a health care worker or a first responder who happens to have the night off, you're in luck.

One local drive-in theater is giving you a chance to decompress for a few hours and do it safely.

The Ultimate Drive-In ATX only opened a few weeks ago, located at 1600 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Austin.

"Grease" is showing on Saturday night at 6 p.m.

For tickets, go to TheUltimateDriveIn.com and use code SAFE21 and show your ID and QR code and check in.

Owner Laura Landers said she has a special reason for wanting to do something nice for health care workers and first responders.

"Well, we wanted them to go somewhere that is safe for entertainment and being in the privacy of their own car with their own family so that they don't have to do anything. My sister is a nurse by trade so I know what they put their lives up against and all the things they do. So we just wanted to give back," said Landers.

"Mama Mia" is open to the public and is showing at 9 p.m. for $21 per car.