Fort Worth Mayor wants to enhance film commission to attract more movies, shows like "Yellowstone"

Mayor Mattie Parker said she would be talking with legislators in Austin about increasing the state's film incentives fund to be more competitive with other states.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a recent one-on-one interview she wants to enhance the city's film commission to continue attracting films and televisions shows like "Yellowstone" to film in the city.

"Fort Worth is very proud to be home for Taylor Sheridan," Parker said about the "Yellowstone" showrunner. "We want him here. And other talent to be in this city."

Parker said Sheridan has talked about wanting to move his production company to Fort Worth.

"In order to do that, we need to increase the film incentive fund in the state of Texas to compete with states like Louisiana and Georgia," Parker said.

With the State Legislature currently in session, Parker said she would be going down to Austin to try and make that happen, advocating for it and talking about the return on investment for taxpayers of the state that doing so would cause.

"Yellowstone" is set in Montana, but the show's ties to Texas are strong: Sheridan grew up in Texas and went to Fort Worth's Paschal High School, and the 6666 Ranch in West Texas has played a big role in the show's storyline the past two seasons. And the show, including its prequel, "1883," has filmed various scenes in North Texas, including at the Fort Worth Stockyards and in the Johnson County city of Venus.