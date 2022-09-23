Food truck doc to screen for free this weekend in San Antonio, after winning multiple awards at local festival

"Backstreet to the American Dream" examines the modern food truck revolution.

SAN ANTONIO — Fresh off winning multiple awards at last month's San Antonio Film Festival, a free screening of "Backstreet to the American Dream" – a years-in-the-making documentary about LA's food truck scene as the center of a new economic and cultural boom – is set to be held Saturday evening, as part of local Hispanic Heritage Month festivities.

The 90-minute movie, directed by longtime California-based journalist Patricia Nazario, "explores the connection between food, culture and community" through the eyes of food truck vendors, many of them immigrants. Thus far it's played at film festivals in Riverside, New York, San Francisco and Paris, among other places.

It also won the Audience Award for Best Documentary Feature and Best Food Film honors at last month's festival in San Antonio.

Before the August festival, Nazario acknowledged in an interview with KENS 5 how fitting it was that "Backstreet to the American Dream" was selected to screen in such a food-centric city.

“Beyond all that," she said, "the inspirational story is also about so much more: pulling oneself up by one’s own bootstraps, community and family values.”

The Saturday screening begins at 6 p.m., and will be held in the auditorium of Texas A&M-San Antonio. A Q&A session with Nazario will follow. Find more information here.

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.