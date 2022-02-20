FilmSA Contest calling all aspiring young filmmakers

It's showtime for youth moviemakers who hope to see their name in lights.

SAN ANTONIO — It’s showtime for young filmmakers who hope one day to see their name in lights.

The San Antonio Film Commission, a division of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture has launched its annual, #FilmSA Contest.

It’s a chance for youth to showcase their creativity, talent, and pride in San Antonio.

“It's called the #FilmSA contest, and it is always a partnership with our World Heritage Office, so we always have a category that connects to them,” said Krystal Jones, the Interim Executive Director with the Dept. of Arts and Culture.

The contest is open to aspiring filmmakers divided into categories by age groups, 14- 21 years old, and 18- 21 years old.

Participants can enter in one of two categories.

The first category is entitled, “San Antonio: A UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy- A Celebration of Corn in San Antonio Foods.”

“San Antonio is a UNESCO's City of Gastronomy and really known for our culinary scene,” said Jones. “This category invites young filmmakers to explore the celebration of corn in a key ingredient of our flavor and our dishes in San Antonio.”

The other category is entitled, “Public Art of San Antonio.”

“We have over 600 pieces of public art in the city of San Antonio's collection, so filmmakers get a chance to explore. What does it mean to live in a city that celebrates public art? And what are some of their favorite public art pieces?,” said Jones.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Moviemaker Magazine has recognized San Antonio for being a hot spot for film, naming The Alamo City as “One of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker.”

Through the #FilmSA Contest, Jones said they hope to inspire the next generation of filmmakers to showcase their talents.

“We have an incredibly talented youth in our community, especially because they grew up with film and media right at their fingertips so they know how to do this with their eyes closed,” said Jones.

The deadline for submissions is April 18.