Extra! Extra! Read all about it, or just see it for yourself first hand.

The show The Public Theater of San Antonio is calling the "MUST-SEE" production for the city made a statement in its opening week. Disney's "Newsies" sold out in its first nights of production.

KENS 5 was given behind-the-scenes access to interview the play's choreographer and a few cast members.

Based on the 1992 film starring a young Christian Bale, Disney's "Newsies" tells the inspiring story of a band of newsboys who stood up to Joseph Pulitzer after newspaper prices were altered. The Public Theater of San Antonio partnered with Ballet San Antonio to tell this tremendous story.

Chaz Ingram, who plays the role of 17-year-old newsboy Jack Kelly, detailed the rigorous routine of preparing for the productions. He went on to share how Jack Kelly was instrumental in the implementation of child labor laws that are still in effect today.

Danielle King played Medda Larkin, the rich theater owner, stayed in character the entire time of our visit offering the spicy comedy of a charming diva.

For show times or to learn more about Disney's "Newsies," visit www.thepublicsa.org.

© 2018 KENS