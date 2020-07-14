Photo ops with the "Breakfast Club" actor will be available at the double-feature events.

Actor Anthony Michael Hall, known for his roles in teen classics “The Breakfast Club” and “Weird Science,” will be hosting the Summer Drive-In Film Fest in Kyle this summer.

The series will take place at Evo Entertainment’s Kyle and Schertz locations throughout the season.

The theater chain said Hall will curate the drive-in movie series, which will include Q&As with the “Dead Zone” actor as well as special guests. Each night is a double-feature event.

Anyone with questions can submit them through the Evo app or in writing.

Evo said there will also be photo opportunities for patrons, who will have to wear masks up until the photo is taken. No personal phones will be used as an extra precaution to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The lineup is as follows:

“Weird Science” and “Sixteen Candles” with special guest Kelly LeBrock – July 17 in Schertz, July 18 in Kyle

“The Breakfast Club” and “National Lampoon’s Vacation” – July 24 in Schertz and July 25 in Kyle

“Halloween” (1978) and “Halloween” (2018) with special guest Jude Courtney – July 31 in Schertz and Aug. 1 in Kyle

“Hail Caesar” (1994) and “Johnny Be Good” – Aug. 7 in Kyle and Aug. 8 in Schertz

Tickets are available for $25 per vehicle and can be purchased on the Evo website at evocinemas.com/driveinfilmfest.