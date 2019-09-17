SAN ANTONIO — In just a few days, country music superstar Garth Brooks will be rocking historic Gruene Hall as part of his dive-bar-across-America tour, and now the venue has release details you should take note of if you plan on attending.

The show is set for Monday, and Gruene Hall officials say it will "be open most of the day to the public" until it's time to get ready for the show. Shopping and dining will be operational as per usual, and there will be free parking available in the main lot across from Gruene Hall.

To ensure the safety of pedestrians making their way to the hall, various roads near it will be closed on concert day, with those points "well-marked and manned by New Braunfels Police."

Concert-goers should also take note that Gruene Hall is a cash-only venue, and those who win entry into the show should remember that you won't be alowed re-entry if you leave the hall during the show; you must be 21 or over to enter, with a valid ID on-hand for verification; if you want a good view of the show, bring comfortable footwear because you'll be standing; and you can expect to be asked to leave if you are over-served.

